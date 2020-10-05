Dr. Subba Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subba Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subba Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Capital Brain Center23 Surrey Ct, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 551-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao Osborn’s very professional and an amazing Doctor. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Subba Rao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518053909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
