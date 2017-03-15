Dr. Subba Gollamudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollamudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subba Gollamudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Subba Gollamudi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gollamudi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ridge Lake Asc LLC825 Ridge Lake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 685-2200
- 2 1458 W Poplar Ave Ste 101, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 685-2200
- 3 1890 GOODMAN RD E, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 685-2200
-
4
St. Francis Hospital5959 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 685-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gollamudi?
Dr. Gollamudi is an excellent Ophthalmologist! I wouldn't trust the care of my eyes to any other doctor. He truly cares about the well being of his patients.
About Dr. Subba Gollamudi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154378735
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gollamudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gollamudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gollamudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gollamudi works at
Dr. Gollamudi has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Hypotony of Eye and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gollamudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollamudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollamudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollamudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollamudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.