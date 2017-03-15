Overview

Dr. Subba Gollamudi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gollamudi works at Ridge Lake Asc LLC in Memphis, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Hypotony of Eye and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.