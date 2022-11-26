Dr. Subash Bazaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subash Bazaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subash Bazaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Graduate School Of Public Health
Dr. Bazaz works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5062Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Virginia Heart - Reston1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 550, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5061
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazaz?
Professional and warm as usual
About Dr. Subash Bazaz, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1619971264
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Graduate School Of Public Health
- University Of Pittsburgh Graduate School Of Public Health
- University Of Pittsburgh Graduate School Of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazaz works at
Dr. Bazaz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.