Dr. Subash Arora, MD

Pediatrics
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subash Arora, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from University of Kerala / T.D. Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Arora works at PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES PC in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Associates PC
    3749 W 95TH ST, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 372-7672
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Pediatric Associates PC
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd # 304, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8960
    Pediatric Associates P.C
    14552 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 226-6858
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Silver Cross Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Administrative Physical
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Diabetes Counseling
Administrative Physical
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation, X-Linked, Seemanova Type Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2019
    My son was born premature so Dr. Arora has been my son's doctor since birth. He is very hands on and takes good care of his patients. Best doctor ever!
    Bernadette — Sep 14, 2019
    About Dr. Subash Arora, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245224807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Safdarjang Hosp & U Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kerala / T.D. Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kerala / Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subash Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

