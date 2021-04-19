Dr. Su Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Su Yi, MD
Overview
Dr. Su Yi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with St Mary Med Center
Dr. Yi works at
Locations
Optum-Willow2600 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, kind and informative
About Dr. Su Yi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1902867476
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yi speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.
