Overview

Dr. Su Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

