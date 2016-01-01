Dr. Su Tin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Su Tin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Su Tin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Dr. Tin works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Francis34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tin?
About Dr. Su Tin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1639690563
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tin works at
Dr. Tin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.