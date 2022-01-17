Dr. Rammos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD
Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
I broke my back and he did my surgery. He explained exactly what he did. He has a great APRN Abby, that is wonderful. You call her and she is on it. Dr Rammos also has a great sense of humor. I trust him so much, I want him to do my 85 yr old mothers back. I also quit smoking after 40 years, because he didn't nag me like all my other Dr's do. He said only 1 time, if you didn't smoke, you would heal quicker. That's all it too. Not 1 cig in 2 months cold turkey. Yes, I have a bit pain with a 12" rod in my back, but not close to before surgery. I will strongly encourage anybody to him!
About Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1568669828
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- Faculty of Medicine of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
- Neurosurgery
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
