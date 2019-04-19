Dr. Stuart Winthrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winthrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Winthrop, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Winthrop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Winthrop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stuart R. Winthrop MD Inc.515 E Micheltorena St Ste D, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 963-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winthrop?
I have seen Dr Winthrop for over 20 years for regular exams, LASIK and an eye injury. His office team is efficient and engaging. He shares his findings with you and will answer your questions with an explanation you can understand.
About Dr. Stuart Winthrop, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1356344485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winthrop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winthrop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winthrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winthrop works at
Dr. Winthrop has seen patients for Drusen, Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winthrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Winthrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winthrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winthrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winthrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.