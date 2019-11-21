Overview

Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Wetzel works at The Woodlands Orthopedics in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.