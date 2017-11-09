Dr. Stuart Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Weiss, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Stuart Weiss MD345 E 37th St Rm 202A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 953-0703
Philip L Whitman Dpm PC220 E 63rd St Apt Ln, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 953-0703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stuart Weiss is the best doctor I have, he's very professional, caring and great human being. He safe my life a couple of times and if I'm alive now is because of him, GOD bless Dr. Weiss. I'm so thankful with him.
About Dr. Stuart Weiss, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275568990
Education & Certifications
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.