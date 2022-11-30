Dr. Stuart Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Weisman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been a patient of Dr Wiseman for over 10 years (for gout initially) and haven't been anything but impressed with his level of care and interest in my well-being. He spends ample time during our appointments and has good advice for any health concern even beyond rheumatology, similar to a primary care physician. Convenient location allowing for easy referrals to blood work (downstairs) or other practitioners in the building.
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- U CA
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Weisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weisman speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.