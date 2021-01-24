Dr. Stuart Weinberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Weinberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Weinberger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberger works at
Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CareMount Medical1561 ROUTE 9W, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 338-3737
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an overall extremely positive experience. No issues at all. The entire staff was very attentive.
About Dr. Stuart Weinberger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
