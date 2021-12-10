Dr. Stuart Weil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Weil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Weil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Stuart M. Weil M.d. P.A.6624 Fannin St Ste 2360, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 794-0500
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
My Experience from beginning to end was Superior from every single individual who works for and with Dr. Weil; Steve, Clayton, Mary, Shelby are all models for who I would want working for and with me. Dr. Weil himself, is one of the finest, down to earth, amazing neurosurgeons I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Dr. Weil and his team, literally changed the "quality" of my life from "horrific pain" to "on my way to recovery". I would recommend Dr Weil, his contemporaries, personnel and facilities he recommends and uses to anyone with back, nerve and spine (vertebrae) issues, damage etc., they changed my life. Everyone in his office and facilities "all" went above and beyond the call of duty to help me and I appreciate them "all" more than words can describe. Basically "Awesome Experience" from beginning to "this moment" (healing, but moving in the right direction)
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336127745
- University Cincinnati
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Weil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weil has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Weil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.