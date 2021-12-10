See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Stuart Weil, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Weil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Weil works at Stuart M Weil MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart M. Weil M.d. P.A.
    6624 Fannin St Ste 2360, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 794-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2021
    My Experience from beginning to end was Superior from every single individual who works for and with Dr. Weil; Steve, Clayton, Mary, Shelby are all models for who I would want working for and with me. Dr. Weil himself, is one of the finest, down to earth, amazing neurosurgeons I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Dr. Weil and his team, literally changed the "quality" of my life from "horrific pain" to "on my way to recovery". I would recommend Dr Weil, his contemporaries, personnel and facilities he recommends and uses to anyone with back, nerve and spine (vertebrae) issues, damage etc., they changed my life. Everyone in his office and facilities "all" went above and beyond the call of duty to help me and I appreciate them "all" more than words can describe. Basically "Awesome Experience" from beginning to "this moment" (healing, but moving in the right direction)
    Will C — Dec 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Weil, MD
    About Dr. Stuart Weil, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336127745
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
