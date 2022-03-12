Dr. Stuart Verseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Verseman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Verseman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Locations
Ascension Borgess Internal Medicine - North Pro1717 Shaffer St Ste 108, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 343-9113
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions was not rushing me
About Dr. Stuart Verseman, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275583304
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verseman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verseman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Verseman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verseman.
