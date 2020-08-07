Dr. Stuart Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Varon, MD
Dr. Stuart Varon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Zhuoheng Deng MD LLC2324 W Joppa Rd Ste 420, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-1859
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
- Self Pay
I have been seeing Dr. Varon since I was young. He is kind, compassionate, and does not overmedicate like many other doctors do. He always takes the time to listen before giving any sort of medication.
About Dr. Stuart Varon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Western Psyc Institute Clin/U Pittsburgh Mc
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- Tufts
Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.
