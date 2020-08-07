See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Stuart Varon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Varon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Dr. Varon works at Zhuoheng Deng MD LLC in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zhuoheng Deng MD LLC
    2324 W Joppa Rd Ste 420, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-1859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Medication Management
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Anxiety
Medication Management
Psychopharmacologic Treatment

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Varon since I was young. He is kind, compassionate, and does not overmedicate like many other doctors do. He always takes the time to listen before giving any sort of medication.
    Rebecca S — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. Stuart Varon, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538206636
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Western Psyc Institute Clin/U Pittsburgh Mc
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varon works at Zhuoheng Deng MD LLC in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Varon’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

