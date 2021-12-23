Overview

Dr. Stuart Trager, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Trager works at Reconstructive Orthopedics in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ, Sewell, NJ, Moorestown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.