Dr. Stuart Tauberg, MD
Dr. Stuart Tauberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mckeesport.
Advance Cardiology, PC575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 460, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-0668
Forbes Professional Office2566 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 469-0668
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc Mckeesport
77 yr old with Lyme disease which caused Afib along with blockages of 70, 80, & 90% plus type II diabetes. Had 6 arteries bypassed last spring. Feeling 100 % 8 months later due to Dr. Touberg & thoracic surgeon Dr. Takahachi at Jefferson Hills. They undoubtedly saved my life.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
