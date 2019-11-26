Overview

Dr. Stuart Tauberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mckeesport.



Dr. Tauberg works at Advance Cardiology, PC in Clairton, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.