Dr. Stuart Tafeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Tafeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology Center1900 Ashwood Ct, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 282-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tafeen is a excellent physician. Some individuals may not enjoy his style but when it comes to the most important point his knowledge is great. My family has gone to him for years. Dr.Tafeen has treated my husband who has had about every kind of skin cancer. He's kind and cares for his patients. The office has never been anything but nice to me.
About Dr. Stuart Tafeen, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tafeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tafeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tafeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tafeen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tafeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tafeen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tafeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tafeen.
