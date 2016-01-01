Dr. Sugihara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Sugihara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Sugihara, MD is a Pulmonologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Sugihara Stuart MD Office321 N Kuakini St Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-9753
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Stuart Sugihara, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1013911734
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sugihara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugihara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugihara has seen patients for Cough, Sleep Apnea and Lung Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugihara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugihara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugihara.
