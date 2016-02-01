See All Nephrologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO

Nephrology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Sprague works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2503
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    2953 Central St Fl 1, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2512
  3. 3
    Champaign Dental Group
    8950 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 966-8043
  4. 4
    Evanston Northwestern Health
    2650 Ridge Ave Ste 3212, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2016
    Dr Sprague is probably the first doctor who has taken this 78 year old woman seriously. I appreciate the care he has given me in the past 2 1/2 years, I also appreciate the care and skill of his nurse, Lynn Katsulas. Susan L.Neumann
    Susan L.Neumkann in Lincolnwood, IL — Feb 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sprague to family and friends

    Dr. Sprague's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sprague

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    About Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114947124
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Chicago Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprague has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprague has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprague.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

