Overview

Dr. Stuart Sondheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Sondheimer works at Myers Center in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.