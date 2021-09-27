Overview

Dr. Stuart Solomon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.