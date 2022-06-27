See All Rheumatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Silverman works at Bevery Hills Rheumatology Associates in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David S. Silver MD Inc
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 358-2234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    GusGus and Stuhrling (c/o Sarah) Tanner — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679670822
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Boston U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University AB Art History and Biochemistry
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman works at Bevery Hills Rheumatology Associates in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

    Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

