Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD
Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 455-8096
Ahn Nephrology Associates4815 Liberty Ave Ste 439, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-3925
- 3 100 Delafield Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-5600
Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch103 Pleasant Dr, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Directions (724) 671-1870
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Dr. Silverman was not at all like the other reviews mentioned. He immediately was concerned about the issues I mentioned and centered the appointment around what I was most worried about. He listened to me and was very validating of the issues I was experiencing, and also mentioned potential referrals should my issues turn out to not be neurological. He did a pretty thorough assessment, and his bedside manner was great. I definitely felt like he was listening to me and wanted to help. Everyone in the Waterworks office was very kind as well.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326044868
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
