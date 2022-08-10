Overview

Dr. Stuart Silverman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Silverman works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Erie, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Aliquippa, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.