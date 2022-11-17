Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoengold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Shoengold works at
Locations
Stuart Baskin M D P A225 Millburn Ave Ste 304, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 765-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shoengold?
It was a thorough complete examination and explanation. It could not have been any better.
About Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1689689275
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoengold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shoengold using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shoengold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoengold has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoengold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoengold speaks French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoengold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoengold.
