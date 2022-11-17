Overview

Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Shoengold works at New Jersey Urology in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

