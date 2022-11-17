See All Urologists in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD

Urology
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD is an Urology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Shoengold works at New Jersey Urology in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    225 Millburn Ave Ste 304, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Eleanor Singer — Nov 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1689689275
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Internship
  • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stuart Shoengold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoengold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shoengold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shoengold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shoengold works at New Jersey Urology in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shoengold’s profile.

Dr. Shoengold has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoengold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoengold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoengold.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoengold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoengold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

