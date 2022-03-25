See All Psychiatrists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Stuart Shipko, MD

Psychiatry
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Shipko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Shipko works at Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc. in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc.
    97 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-8290
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Shipko is the only and best person I have ever spoken to regarding anxiety and PTSD. Everyone interested should read his book "Surviving Panic Disorder"!
    — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Stuart Shipko, MD

    Psychiatry
    45 years of experience
    English
    1629379870
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shipko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shipko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shipko works at Alexander Beebee M.d. Ph.d. Inc. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shipko’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shipko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shipko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shipko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shipko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

