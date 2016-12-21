Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD
Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3237 S 16th St Ste 310, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 389-3111
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-1186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He listens if a certain med has worked in the past,and implements this into his care.Too many doctors are afraid RXing meds, due to lack of education&ignorance which creates bad care.2 people are never the same in life,meaning they will respond differently to certain meds.A"peer to peer"relationship is important in medicine.It hurts our family to see this,after moving,since a doctor to RX what has worked in his life, has yet to happen.QUALITY OF LIFE should be the goal,even If off label RX works
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942269774
- Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Psychiatry
