Dr. Stuart Shear, MD
Dr. Stuart Shear, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Mission Hills Office11600 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Stuart Shear, MD
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1053345009
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shear accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
