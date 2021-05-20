Dr. Stuart Shalit, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Shalit, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Shalit, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westampton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shalit works at
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group101 Burrs Rd Ste A-B, Westampton, NJ 08060 Directions (609) 261-0240
2
Virtua OB GYN Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was as pleasant as it could possibly be-the facility was clean, the staff were incredibly professional and the doctor was kind, thorough and knowledgeable. It's never fun to go to the doctor, but my appointment was certainly the best it could be.
About Dr. Stuart Shalit, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1861421281
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shalit works at
