Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD

Neurology
2.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Shafer works at Vero Beach Neurology and Research Institute in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vero Beach Neurology and Research Institute LLC
    1040 37th Pl Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 492-7051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    May 23, 2020
    Was scared from reviews and they are not true. Best visit with a dr I had in a long time and the nurse practitioner took 1.5 hours with me and they are so nice. People need to remember every job every office has days where they work too hard and they are human like all and maybe one had an off day. They scheduled me in ASAP worked w me on a new job coming soon with getting all my test in less than a week. One MA was nice just very serious so I think others take that wrong. She’s smart too! Glad I went
    Michelle Drazsky — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD

    • Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003818816
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
