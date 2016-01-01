Dr. Stuart Senkfor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senkfor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Senkfor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Senkfor, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care4545 E 9th Ave Ste 150, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0277
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart Senkfor, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1215919402
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern University Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senkfor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senkfor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senkfor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senkfor has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senkfor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Senkfor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senkfor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senkfor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senkfor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.