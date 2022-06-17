Dr. Seigel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Seigel, MD
Dr. Stuart Seigel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 793-4700
Optum30281 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 495-7144
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
My first (all all subsequent) appointments with Dr Stuart Seigel surpassed just about all of my other Dr experiences to date. He spent time getting to know my medical history related to ongoing issues (1+ hour for our first appointment), ordered very thorough blood work, and regularly made adjustments. His bedside manner is honest and engaging- you know he cares and wants what is best. He also remembers (or, at least he is up to date on) previous appointments before he walks into the room. If only all of my experiences were so seamless! I wish him the best in his new practice/on his next venture in life. He will be very missed in the Laguna area!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073763983
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
