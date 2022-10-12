Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Seidman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Seidman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 617 W End Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 579-0339
- 2 1426 39th St, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 854-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very qualified doctor and he has a lot of experience . He help me so much with only one visit , he thought me do much about my illness and give me the tools and strategies to stay well balance mentally . I will recommended any body who need Psyquiatry treatment to Dr Seidman . He save my life . Marivi B .
About Dr. Stuart Seidman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841312527
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
