Overview

Dr. Stuart Schwartz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Brown Medicine Division Of Endocrinology in Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.