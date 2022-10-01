Dr. Stuart Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Schwartz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Rheumatology Office375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 202B, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is quiet and might be mistaken for aloof. He’s not. He listens and orders all the right tests. I’d describe him as a caring doctor, meticulous and highly knowledgeable.
About Dr. Stuart Schwartz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821038951
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
