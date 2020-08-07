Overview

Dr. Stuart Schrader, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Schrader works at Crossway Medical Center, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Moore, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.