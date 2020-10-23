Dr. Stuart Scherr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Scherr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stuart Scherr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westminster, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 Jermor Ln Ste B, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scherr?
Dr Scherr was very nice and it was apparent that he knew exactly what he was doing. It did not take him long to figure out what my problem was and to come up with a treatment plan that made sense. His staff was so friendly, experienced in their specific tasks and were obviously familiar with all the confusing procedures needed for dealing with my health insurance. Overall, it was a great pleasure finding this practice to help me with my recent health issue. I had received several glowing recommendations from other people that had come to this practice and their positive comments were right on point.
About Dr. Stuart Scherr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497714752
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.