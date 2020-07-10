Overview

Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ruch works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.