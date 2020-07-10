See All Cardiologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ruch works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NCMA Vein Center
    3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 573-6166
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkshire Medical Center
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750489241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruch works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ruch’s profile.

    Dr. Ruch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ruch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

