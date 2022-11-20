Dr. Stuart Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Rubin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain and Rehabilitation Center727 Vassar St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (561) 738-2000
-
2
Kevin Pallone Mpt PA10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 738-2000
-
3
Comprehensive Pain and Rehabilitation Center1898 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (561) 738-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
Dr Rubin is so very thorough and really cares about his patients. He even went out of his way to examine me on a late Saturday night!! He is the real deal :-) I am so lucky to have met him and may GOD give him the strength to continue to heal all his patients!!
About Dr. Stuart Rubin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1033189592
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Booth Memorial Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.