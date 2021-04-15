Dr. Stuart Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Rubenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Rubenstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Davis Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
Champaign Dental Group11943 El Camino Real Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 793-1011
Children's Primary Care Med Grp Inc12395 El Camino Real Ste 219, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 793-1011
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr. Rubenstein is so caring for his patients and takes the time to be very personal with you. The first time he held our son at 4 weeks old, he was immediately soothed by his personal nature and soft tone, it seems to be so natural to Dr. Rubenstein. We quickly we knew we had the perfect pediatrician!
- University Ca Davis Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
