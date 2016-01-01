See All General Dentists in Washington, DC
Dr. Stuart Ross, DMD

Dentistry
5 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stuart Ross, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Ross works at City Smiles DC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart Ross DMD
    919 18 Ste St Lowr LL50, Washington, DC 20006 (202) 223-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
CAD-CAM Dentistry
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Nobel Biocare Implants Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stuart Ross, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063574879
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Roanoke College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stuart Ross, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

