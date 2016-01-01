Overview

Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.