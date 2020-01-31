Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Rhein works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Treatment Specialists PC475 Franklin St Ste 206, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 879-2712
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I first got recommended can’t buy my own personal physician I called his office and I also found the staff very helpful to me during my phone conversation for the first time dealing with them. Secondly the staff when I went in for my appointment was very friendly and also very kind to me and my fiancé. When I was taking the net testing with his nurses assistant she was also very friendly and you could sense it was a good relaxed atmosphere in there. Well I met the doctor and as far as I’m concerned he was very honest and upfront with me with everything that he did say. He explained to me what my allergies were after the testing. He was also upfront with me when he said which I do like the fact that it was completely honest and also very caring about me and he was also very funny. This is only my first visit but I’m looking forward to seeing him again. It’s not his fault if certain allergy medicines don’t work due to the fact that bodies are different and they all work differently.
About Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1932294329
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Rhein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhein works at
Dr. Rhein has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, All Types of Food Poisoning and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.