Dr. Stuart Posner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Posner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Posner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Posner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Care Specialists PC1300 N 12th St Ste 618, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-0689
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Posner?
Excellent visit, Dr P{osner takes his time and reviewed my tests, chart, etc and then explained everything tom and answered all my questions. I can't say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Stuart Posner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1679536676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posner works at
Dr. Posner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Posner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.