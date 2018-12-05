Dr. Stuart Porter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Porter, DO
Dr. Stuart Porter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
Integrative Medical Associates3650 N University Ave Ste 200, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 375-7100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Helped heal my body without invasive and dangerous methods. Dr. Porter took the time to hear my concerns and offered smart solutions to get to our goals. Now I feel great!
About Dr. Stuart Porter, DO
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689612996
- Madigan Army Med Center
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Family Practice
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
