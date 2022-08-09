Dr. Stuart Popowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Popowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Popowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Popowitz works at
Locations
1
Urology Center of South Florida PA10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 737-9191
2
Urology Center of South Florida PA5210 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 737-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
5 out of 5 for doctor and staff.
About Dr. Stuart Popowitz, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750378105
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popowitz works at
Dr. Popowitz has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popowitz speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Popowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.