Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Patterson works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, P.L.2000 E Edgewood Dr Ste 112, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 666-3436
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Heritage Provider Network
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Travelers
- Tricare
- WellCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr. Patterson is a wonderful physician. I have complete trust in his abilities. He also has an awesome bedside manner, is patient, and thorough.
About Dr. Stuart Patterson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1215931753
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- University Of Natal, Addington Hospital
- University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- University of Cape Town
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patterson speaks Afrikaans.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.