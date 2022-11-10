Dr. Stuart Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Regional West Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants145 Inverness Dr E, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 695-6060
-
3
West Location401 W Hampden Pl Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional West Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
Dr Myers and his team provide on-time services with efficiency and professionalism.
About Dr. Stuart Myers, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407059546
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Princeton U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.