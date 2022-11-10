Overview

Dr. Stuart Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Regional West Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Myers works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.