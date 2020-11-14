Overview

Dr. Stuart Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Orthopedic Specialists PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.