Dr. Stuart Millstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Millstone, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Millstone, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Millstone works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates P A1893 Kingsley Ave Ste C, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
St. Vincent's Lung Sleep & Critical Care2300 Park Ave Ste 206, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-2044
-
3
Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County1670 St Vincents Way, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 276-2044
-
4
Pullmonary and Critical Care Associates1658 St Vincents Way Ste 240, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 449-7288
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millstone?
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Millstone and his staff! They are extremely personable, knowledgeable, and professional, ensuring that you leave each visit feeling as though you just met up with a friend. God Bless Them All!
About Dr. Stuart Millstone, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1568481224
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Bridgeport Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millstone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millstone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millstone works at
Dr. Millstone has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Millstone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millstone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.